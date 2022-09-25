Aggressive Roswell apartment fire displaces nearly 22 people

article

About 22 Roswell residents are piecing their lives back together after an aggressive apartment fire rendered them all homeless.

The Roswell Fire Department reported to a dryer fire late Saturday night at the Rosemont Apartments.

The fire crew say they worked aggressively to get control of the fire. Residents were able to flee without injury, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog, a car and a bearded dragon from the burning building.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighter Stover holding the cat rescued from the burning building (Credit: Roswell Fire Department) From: Supplied

According to the department, four out of the ten apartment units took on significant damage, as well as the attic area.

It's believed that about 22 people have been displaced as a result.

Rosemont Apartments (Credit: Roswell Fire Department) (Supplied)

The American Red Cross is working with the property management company to provide aid to those residents.

The Roswell Fire Department wants to remind people that working smoke alarms can save lives. They say it's imperative to test your smoke alarms monthly and change them after ten years.

Luckily, the smoke alarms were working at this property and no lives were lost.