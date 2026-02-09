Roswell restaurants host father-daughter date nights

The Brief Roswell restaurants Osteria Mattone and Table & Main are hosting Father-Daughter Date Nights ahead of Valentine's Day, welcoming dads and their daughters for a memorable meal out. Both restaurants are owned by local restaurateur Ryan Pernice, founder of R.O. Hospitality and – more importantly – dad to Gemma. Osteria Mattone's "date night" is happening Monday, February 9th, followed by Table & Main's event on Tuesday, February 10th.



If you’ve ever seen Table & Main or Osteria Mattone featured on Good Day Atlanta, you already know who’s the boss.

Ryan Pernice may be the founder of R.O. Hospitality — which operates both of the popular Roswell restaurants — but it’s his daughter Gemma who seems to be in charge. Gemma has crashed many a Good Day Atlanta live segment, running through our camera shot with the confidence of a seasoned restaurateur. And her father never seems to mind sharing the spotlight one bit — which is why it should come as no surprise that father-daughter relationships are celebrated in his establishments.

Osteria Mattone is hosting its second annual Father Daughter Date Night this evening (Monday, February 9th), and Table & Main will follow with its own Father Daughter Date Night tomorrow (Tuesday, February 10th). In both cases, the restaurant’s chefs are cooking up some special kid-sized entrées for the daughters to enjoy, while dads can order from the regular menus.

Osteria Mattone is located at 1095 Canton Street in Roswell, and opens at 5:00 p.m. for dinner. Table & Main is just down the road at 1028 Canton Street, and also opens at 5:00 p.m. for dinner on weeknights. To check out our morning hanging with Ryan and Gemma at the restaurants (and letting the latter boss us around), click the video player in this article!