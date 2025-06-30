Roswell quenches thirst with annual summer drink competition

The Brief The annual summer beverage competition Summer Sippin' is back in Roswell for a 10th year, running through Aug. 19. This year's event is the largest yet, featuring more than 60 of the city's top restaurants, bars, and coffee and dessert shops. Summer Sippin' challenges the city’s top restaurants to create a special drink and then encourages diners to try them out and rate them from one to five stars!



Coffee, shakes, cocktails, and mocktails are on the menu for this year’s Summer Sippin’ in Roswell. And we don’t know about you, but after seeing some of the offerings featured on Good Day Atlanta this morning, we’re sure feeling thirsty!

Here’s how it works: there’s a full list of participating businesses online (which you can find by clicking here). Diners can visit as many as they’d like, and after ordering the establishment’s official Summer Sippin’ drink, rate it on the website or on the Summer Sippin’ App. That’s it — cheers!

And the good news is that there’s something for everyone this summer: yes, there are cocktails, but there are also mocktails, decadent dessert drinks, coffee concoctions, and more.

This morning, we visited a whopping six of the restaurants competing for "Best Sip" — all of which are located in the new Southern Post mixed-use development. Click the video player in this article to check it out!