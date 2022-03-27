Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County

Roswell police search for woman missing for almost a week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are searching for Gabriela Herzweig who was last seen on March 21. (Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman who has not been seen for almost a week.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21 in the Roswell area. She is possibly traveling in a 2021 Acura RDX with Georgia tag number CPP6743.

Herzweig is described as a white female, 5 ft. and 1 in. tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Herzweig's whereabouts should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4453.

