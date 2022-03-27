Roswell police search for woman missing for almost a week

article

Roswell police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing woman who has not been seen for almost a week.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Gabriela Herzweig was last seen on March 21 in the Roswell area. She is possibly traveling in a 2021 Acura RDX with Georgia tag number CPP6743.

Herzweig is described as a white female, 5 ft. and 1 in. tall, weighing around 110 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Herzweig's whereabouts should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4453.

