Roswell police officers rush to help man involved in crash

Two Roswell police officers have become heroes for a life-saving rescue.

Officer Sanders was in the area of Mansell and East Crossville roads on Monday morning around 8 a.m. when he noticed a car had crashed into a tree and the airbags had deployed.

The whole dramatic incident was caught on Officer Sanders’ body camera.

Officer Sanders went to check on the driver and realized he was having a medical emergency.

The driver had no pulse and was not breathing. The officer immediately began CPR.

Officer Wenslow arrived on the scene shortly after and grabbed an AED from his patrol car.

Officer Jeff Sanders (left) and Officer Wenslow Jordan (right) (Roswell Police Department)

The AED administered one shock and the driver was alert and talking.

Medics took the driver to a local hospital and he's expected to make a full recovery.

The incident underscores the need for everyone to know basic first aid and CPR. The Red Cross is just one of several organizations that offer such courses.

