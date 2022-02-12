Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Roswell Police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing 80-year-old man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

80-year-old Claude Gilstrap was last seen on February 11, 2022. (Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, Ga. - The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they work to locate a missing elderly man. 

According to investigators, 80-year-old Claude Gilstrap fell at his home located at 199 Grove Way on February 11. Medical personnel responded but did not find Gilstrap at the house.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Gilstrap was last seen wearing a derby hat, dark jacket, and black trousers, police said. He is described as a white male with a beard, long hair. He is also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Gilstrap's whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE