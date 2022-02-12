Roswell Police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing 80-year-old man

article

The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they work to locate a missing elderly man.

According to investigators, 80-year-old Claude Gilstrap fell at his home located at 199 Grove Way on February 11. Medical personnel responded but did not find Gilstrap at the house.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Gilstrap was last seen wearing a derby hat, dark jacket, and black trousers, police said. He is described as a white male with a beard, long hair. He is also known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Gilstrap's whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

