Roswell mom's quick thinking leads to sex offender's arrest, police say

Police say a mother's quick thinking and decisive action led to the arrest of registered sex offender in Roswell.

Officials tell FOX 5 their investigation began when a concerned mother contacted them on Feb. 16 about seeing 71-year-old Roswell resident William Howard approach her 11-year-old daughter when she got off her school bus.

The girl told her mother that Howard offered to give her a ride to her nearby home in the Warm Springs Circle neighborhood.

After the encounter, the girl's mother researched the sex offender registry and located Howard. Police say he was previously convicted in 2011 of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 years old in Florida.

When she found the news, the woman contacted police. After an investigation, officials say they had enough probable cause to arrest Howard for enticing a child for indecent purposes.

"The quick thinking and decisive action of this parent is a model for all of us, and demonstrates well the necessary partnership between our community and the police in protecting our most vulnerable population: our children", said Police Chief James Conroy.

Police do not believe Howard and the girl had a pre-existing relationship.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact detectives at (770) 640-4453 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

