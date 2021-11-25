Couple found safe after going missing while traveling to Georgia for Thanksgiving, police say

article

Roswell police ended their search late Thursday afternoon for an elderly couple who previously went missing on their way to visit family for Thanksgiving.

The couple was located in Fayette County, Alabama.

Officials say 77-year-old Vivian Bryson and 81-year-old Winford Bryson left their home in North Carolina on Wednesday to go to visit family in Roswell.

They were supposed to arrive at the home on the 200 block of Wexford Overlook Drive around 4 that day, but they never arrived. Their last known whereabouts had been in the area of the 1200 block of US-278 in Cedartown shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Vivian is known to suffer from memory loss and Winford is severely hearing-impaired. Neither one has their cell phone with them.

Investigators described Vivian as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde-gray hair and wears glasses. Winford is 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 190 pounds. He wears glasses and has dark brown hair.

The couple was believed to be driving a 2012 silver Toyota Camry with the North Carolina license plate PCY9.68.

The couple is in the process of being reunited with their family, police say.

