Roswell mayor calls for new review of soccer stadium project

The Brief The city is re-examining a soccer stadium and entertainment district near the Roswell-Alpharetta line. New mayor Mary Robichaux is calling for more public input and feasibility studies before moving forward. The proposed 15,000-seat stadium would host minor league men's soccer and a top-tier women's team.



Roswell city leaders are taking a second look at a soccer stadium and entertainment district first proposed two years ago.

What we know:

Mayor Mary Robichaux says the city needs to more thoroughly examine the prospect of a 15,000-plus seat stadium at Mansell Overlook.

During her 2025 campaign and her first 100 days in office, the mayor said it became clear that residents need more time to weigh in on a project of this size.

The mayor's office is focusing on the Mansell Overlook area near the Roswell-Alpharetta line as the focal point for a possible entertainment district, similar to The Battery.

What we don't know:

The city has not yet released a specific price tag for the project. It is also unclear if the city has commissioned the new feasibility studies the mayor mentioned or how long that analysis might take.

Why you should care:

The project aims to capitalize on the growing interest in soccer in America, but local taxpayers are concerned about the impact on their daily lives.

Resident Steven Miraglia questioned how the city would handle traffic, noting that some local roads like Canton Street have needed paving for 10 years.

"I'd prefer an NHL stadium," he says,"Really, how do we take care of our city before we start something else?"

Other residents, like Larry Woodall, said that while the idea is "cool," the cost for locals to attend games must remain reasonable compared to high-priced professional sports in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Mayor Robichaux sent a statement to FOX 5 that reads:

"Throughout the 2025 campaign and the first 100 days of my administration, it has become clear that Roswell needs to more thoroughly examine the prospect of a 15,000+ seat stadium. I remain committed to economic development in all of Roswell, but we need to carefully consider development projects of this size and take time to hear from residents. As a matter of good governance, I look forward to evaluating projects thoroughly through feasibility studies and other appropriate analysis."

"As long as the cost is reasonable for local people to go," said Roswell resident Larry Woodall. "It's kind of frustrating to go to an Atlanta Falcons game and pay $2,000 for a seat." He adds the cost of the development for taxpayers is also important.

The backstory:

The proposed stadium would house a minor league or second-division men’s team from the United Soccer League (USL).

The league has plans for a first-division league to eventually complement or compete with Major League Soccer, potentially using a promotion and relegation format.

Additionally, the venue would host a first-division women’s soccer team to complement the established NWSL.

RELATED: City of Roswell, USL hope to bring women's soccer to the city

Late last year, the NWSL announced Atlanta would have a team in its well-established first-division league in 2028. A training ground is currently being built for the side in Cobb County.