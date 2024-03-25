Roswell in talks to house new USL Women's Soccer stadium, entertainment district

The city of Roswell could soon be the home to a women’s soccer stadium alongside an anchored entertainment district.

The United Soccer League and the city of Roswell agreed to explore the city’s potential to be the future home for a USL Super League professional women’s team and a USL Championship professional men’s team.

During a meeting on Monday, the Roswell City Council unanimously endorsed a letter of intent with the USL, kicking off a nine-month exclusive negotiation window extending through the end of the year. This period may be extended if necessary to finalize plans for what could become an iconic sports and entertainment venue.

The proposed stadium, pending agreement, would host a professional women’s soccer team in the Division One-sanctioned USL Super League and a men’s team in the USL Championship, aiming to ignite the local community and soccer enthusiasts across the region.

Mayor Kurt Wilson expressed his enthusiasm for the negotiations, viewing it as an "unprecedented opportunity" for Roswell. "This is the beginning of what we hope will be a fruitful collaboration, filled with exciting possibilities for our city. The economic and cultural benefits of hosting such a district and teams would be immense," stated Mayor Wilson.

The decision to explore possibilities in Roswell was influenced by USL’s ambitious vision, the area’s rich soccer tradition, and the metro Atlanta area's profound love for the sport. Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer, and a Roswell native, highlighted the city’s unique potential. "Roswell has all the necessary components to host the premier USL Club, alongside a state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment district, spearheaded by a world-class professional women’s soccer team," Papadakis remarked.

While the letter of intent marks the beginning of exclusive negotiations, the exact location for the stadium and entertainment district is yet to be determined. The site selection will be a critical part of the ongoing discussions. The envisioned stadium would accommodate at least 10,000 spectators, with the USL positioned as the primary tenant and potential stadium operator or manager.