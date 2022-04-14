Roswell man arrested on multiple child sexual abuse crimes, more victims possible

article

Roswell police are searching for more possible victim after arresting a 55-year-old man for multiple child sexual abuse crimes.

Rodney Damen was charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and possession of child pornography after an investigating spanning several months.

Police said the victim is from out-of-state, but the incident happened within the city.

Child pornography was found on an electronic device seized during a search warrant of Damen’s home located in the 500 block of Jasmine Pkwy.on Oct. 20, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Damen was booked into the Fulton County jail without bond. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).