Roswell business burns in Saturday night fire; cause still unknown

The Brief Roswell fire crews responded to a fire at Bellini Osteria Toscana on Saturday night. No injuries were reported. It is unclear whether the restaurant is still operational.



Roswell fire crews worked for hours Saturday night to extinguish flames after a restaurant caught fire on West Crossville Road.

What we know:

Crews were called to the fire at Bellini Osteria Toscana around 7 p.m. in the area of W Crossville Road and Crabapple Road.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke pouring from the roof and discovered the flames had spread through the walls and into the attic.



Firefighters remained on the scene for an extended period, working to monitor hot spots and clean up.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Milton and Alpharetta assisted with the Roswell teams.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Roswell fire crews battle flames at Bellini Osteria Toscana on February 28, 2026. (Credit: Roswell Fire Department)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown. It is also unclear if the restaurant is still operational.