Boyfriend arrested for murder after 27-year-old Roswell woman found dead

Roswell police have arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The police were called to an apartment on Belmont Drive early Friday morning where they discovered 27-year-old Andreily Acacio Rodriguez dead. She had visible injuries that investigators found consistent with a domestic-related homicide.

Acacio Rodriguez' boyfriend, 32-year-old Juan Inga Bruno, was immediately suspected in the crime. By 10 a.m., police located him on the road and arrested him.

Inga Bruno was charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about the case has been asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.