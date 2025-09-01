The Roses reimagines classic film with Colman and Cumberbatch

The Brief Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in dark comedy The Roses Film reimagines 1989’s The War of the Roses, based on Warren Adler’s novel Off-screen, the co-stars praise each other as kind, generous, and supportive



They are two of the most highly respected actors working today — but in their latest film, Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch deal out some very low blows.

What we know:

The duo stars in the dark comedy The Roses as a couple at war, intent not just on ending their marriage but also on ending each other’s lives. The film is a reimagining of the 1989 hit The War of the Roses, which was based on the novel by Warren Adler.

While Academy Award winner Colman and two-time nominee Cumberbatch trade some very pointed insults in the film, their relationship is far rosier off-camera.

"She is just sort of indefatigable in her cheeriness. And it’s genuine, it’s authentic, it’s who she is," says Cumberbatch of his co-star. "She’s an exceptional actress, but most important, one of the most kind and fun friends you could ever wish to work with."

"Kind, generous, gentle," echoes Colman of her leading man. "As a friend, he’s that — and to work with, is absolutely there and your best sort of cheerleader."

The Roses also stars Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon and was directed by Jay Roach. It is now playing in theatres from Searchlight Pictures.