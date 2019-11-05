Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving hosts roundtable on caregiving in the 21st Century
ATLANTA - The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving hosted a roundtable and luncheon Tuesday to discuss ways to better support caregivers nationwide.
The event brought together caregivers from around the country to address the future of the job.
The conversation centered around identifying the unique challenges they face every day.
The organization was first established in 1987 and has helped serve more than 40 million caregivers.