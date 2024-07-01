Roommate dispute leads to stabbing at Campbellton Road apartment, police say

A stabbing at an apartment complex off Campbellton Road in Atlanta on Monday is under investigation.

Officers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments located at 2909 Campbellton Road. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

The man spoke to medics while they treated him at the scene. He was later taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute between roommates.

No arrests have been made.

The APD Domestic Violence Unit is investigating.

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.