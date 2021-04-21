Expand / Collapse search
Roommate arrested after mother, daughter attacked with ax in San Rafael

By KTVU staff
Published 
California
KTVU FOX 2

Man in custody after girl, mother attacked with an ax in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A mother and daughter are recovering after they were attacked by a man with an ax in San Rafael.    

The attack was reported Monday inside an apartment on Canal Street.

Police say a 46-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were attacked by their roommate, Ermidio Diaz.

They say the mother suffered major lacerations and lost parts of her fingers as she shielded her daughter.

The girl suffered a major injury to her eye and nose.

Diaz was arrested and booked on a series of charges including attempted homicide.

 He's being held without bail.
 