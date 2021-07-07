Rome police working to identify convenience store armed robbery suspect
ROME, Ga. - An armed robbery suspect was captured on crisp security camera footage inside a convenience store, now police are working to identify her.
The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for assistance from the public.
The photos show the suspect who robbed a Stop N Go on Calhoun Avenue on July 2.
If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Aaron Thacker at 706-238-5126.
