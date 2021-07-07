Rome police working to identify convenience store armed robbery suspect

article

An armed robbery suspect was captured on crisp security camera footage inside a convenience store, now police are working to identify her.

The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for assistance from the public.

The photos show the suspect who robbed a Stop N Go on Calhoun Avenue on July 2.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Aaron Thacker at 706-238-5126.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.