Rome police working to identify convenience store armed robbery suspect

Police in Rome are searching for this suspects in a Stop N Go armed robbery. (Photo courtesy of Rome Police Department)

ROME, Ga. - An armed robbery suspect was captured on crisp security camera footage inside a convenience store, now police are working to identify her. 

The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for assistance from the public. 

The photos show the suspect who robbed a Stop N Go on Calhoun Avenue on July 2. 

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective Aaron Thacker at 706-238-5126.

