Police in Rome, Georgia are searching for a missing woman.

Marsha Bailey was last seen Feb. 10 at her West Rome address and police said she has not contacted her family since.

Bailey is described by police as being 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Walters at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.