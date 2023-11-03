Caught on camera: Rome police officers rescue mother, boy from burning SUV

Police in Rome released a dramatic video showing officers rushing to free a driver and her scared child moments after a crash sparked a fire in the SUV in which they were riding.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of U.S. 411 and Mathis Road.

On the body camera picks up the unnerving sound of the crash as officers were working a nearby traffic stop.

Officer Dow Turrentine then ran down the hill to see a badly damaged SUV with smoke beginning to pour out from under the hood. Immediately, the officer goes to the back passenger’s door and begins to further chip away at the already cracked window. Side air bags prevent the glass from hurting those inside.

Cries could be heard from inside the vehicle as Officer Turrentine carefully, but quickly work to break open the window.

A bystander soon joins the officer, working to cut free the side airbag to reach the driver.

"Dispatch, the car is almost fully involved. We got everybody out of it," Officer Turrentine was able to radio in moments later.

Silver Creek resident Samantha Bostick and her son, Liam, were pulled from the SUV.

"We tried to use fire extinguishers on this car, but it’s uh, it’s too engulfed," the officer added.

As Bostick was taken to the back of a patrol car to be treated by a medic, Officer Evan Roden worked to console the young child.

Officer Turrentine was able to reach the child’s father by phone.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

Bostick was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where she was recovering Friday. Officials say she will need knee surgery.

Christopher Jones, of Rome, is being credited with helping the officers worked to save the lives of the two occupants of the burning vehicle.

Liam was checked out at the same emergency room, but was cleared to go home.

As for the officers, the Rome Police Department released a statement Friday expressing how proud they are of their response:

"Although the personnel we employ as representatives of the Rome Police Department are trained to respond and react in dangerous and life-threatening situations such as the accident described, we still are amazed and grateful for the immediate call-to-action and level of response that our officers present."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.