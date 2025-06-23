Rome officer rescues kitten found hanging from bike

article

An unusual call in Rome, Georgia, ended with a new addition to the responding officer's family.

What we know:

The Rome Police Department said that PFC Evan Roden was called to respond to a report of a tiny four-legged animal in distress recently.

The officer was told that a kitten had been found hanging by a string from a bicycle.

Thankfully, the kitten was safely rescued. The little cat has now been taken in by Officer Roden.

What they're saying:

"Not all superheroes wear capes… some wear a badge and improvise as zookeepers when duty calls," the Rome Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you, PFC Roden, for stepping up, having the kitten checked out, and making room in your heart (and home) for one very lucky kitten."