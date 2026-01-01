Rome man arrested on New Year’s Day for kidnapping 5-month-old infant

article

The Brief Julion Mazzo, 23, was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a 5-month-old infant from a Rome hotel. Police recovered the infant safely within two hours of the initial social media alert. Mazzo remains in the Floyd County Jail on kidnapping charges and is being held without bond.



A 23-year-old man was arrested New Year’s Day on suspicion of kidnapping a 5-month-old infant.

What we know:

The Rome Police Department posted an alert on social media just after 5 a.m. on Thursday asking for the public’s help in finding the noncustodial father and the infant boy.

According to the Facebook post, the baby was taken from the Oyo Hotel in Rome around 4:40 a.m.

Photos of the infant, the car, and the father were also shared.

At 6:20 a.m., police called off the search saying that 23-year-old Julion Mazzo was in custody and that the child was in the process of being reunited with his mother.

According to the Floyd County Jail, Mazzo was booked on charges of kidnapping and is being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the specific location where Mazzo was taken into custody or if he surrendered voluntarily.

While officials confirmed the infant was being reunited with the mother, they did not disclose if the child required medical evaluation following the incident.

Investigators also declined to comment on whether Mazzo had a weapon at the time of the abduction or if any additional individuals are facing charges for aiding him.

As of Thursday afternoon, a motive for the kidnapping remains under investigation.