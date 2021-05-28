Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Rome

Police in Rome, Georgia are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a bank Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the robbery happened at the Truist Bank on the 2400 block of Shorter Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the employees while demanding them to lay on the ground on their stomachs.

After taking an undetermined amount of money, the man fled. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with light to medium skin tone and a slender build between the ages of 30 and 40. He was wearing all black with sunglasses and a hat.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

