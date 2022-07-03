Roe v. Wade overturned: Metro Atlanta students march in response to recent Supreme Court ruling

The backlash following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn precedent set by the ruling in Roe v. Wade, which provided legal protection for abortions, continues. Students in Fulton County marched on Saturday protesting the high court's ruling and the implications it has on abortion availability in Georgia.

The group demanded state lawmakers put a halt to Georgia's so-called "heartbeat bill," which outlaws the procedure when a cardiac activity is detected in a human embryo at around six weeks. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law, but it's been tied up in courts.

Students marched and help signs that read, "MY BODY MY CHOICE," and "ABORTION ACCESS SAVES LIVES."

Students protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling in Alpharetta.

"The fear of pregnancy just got worse," Komal Nambiar of Gen Z for Change said. "Because now there is no option, no choice. I would get pregnant and have to have a child."

Pro-life advocates have pushed for Kemp to call a special legislative session to pass more restrictions.

Last fall, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit determined it could not rule on the Georgia law until after the Supreme Court made a decision regarding Mississippi's law.