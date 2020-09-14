Roderick Walker expected to talk about his arrest by Clayton Co. deputies

Roderick Walker, who was seen in a viral video being pinned to the ground by two Clayton County deputies, is expected to talk about arrest.

Walker and his lawyers have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference. Along with Walker, his mother and girlfriend are planning on attending. The girlfriend was with Walker when he was violently arrested a week ago.

Walker was released from jail Thursday. He was initially denied bond because of outstanding warrants in Fulton County, including one for cruelty to children. However, the Fulton County Sheriff's office confirmed Thursday that he was granted at $25,000 bond.

Roderick Walker (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Walker was arrested outside the Georgia Department of Public Health in Clayton County. Family Attorney Shean Williams said Walker and his girlfriend were the passengers in a vehicle driven by a Lyft driver during a traffic stop.

Williams says deputies asked for Walker's identification which he didn't have. After that, the incident escalated.

At one point, Walker yells, "I can't breathe". After the arrest, Walker was charged with two counts of battery and two counts of obstruction.

The video sparked an internal investigation with one of the deputies put on administrative leave without pay. The Clayton County sheriff fired a deputy seen hitting the man for excessive force. The case was then turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

"We will not rush to judgment, rather, we will be fair and thorough,” Clayton County district Attorney Tasha Mosley said Tuesday. “That is what I have been entrusted to do for the citizen of Clayton County.”

Now that Walker has been freed, his lawyers want the Clayton County charges against him dropped. The lawyers say he is dealing with medical issues stemming from the arrest. They have arranged for him to see both a neurologist and an orthopedic specialist.

