Masked men wanted in Atlanta shooting along Rockwell Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning on Rockwell Street in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to 546 Rockwell St. SW around 4:47 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Officers investigate a shooting in the 500 block of Rockwell Street SW in Atlanta on Oct. 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

Grady EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim told police he was walking south on Humphries Street when three men wearing ski masks approached him and shot him.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspects.

Investigators also have not released a motive, description of the suspects beyond the ski masks, or any details about the weapon used.

It’s unclear if surveillance footage from the area may help identify those involved.

What's next:

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains active.