Rockmart man arrested after drugs found in car with no hood, sheriff's office says

A Rockmart man was arrested earlier this week in Haralson County after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says one of their sergeants with the Crime Suppression Unit spotted a black Ford Mustang with no hood, a busted windshield, and no tag driving on Rockmart Road.

Sgt. Benson saw a crossbow in the passenger seat and loose ammunition on the driver's side floorboard after stopping the vehicle.

Benson ordered the driver out of the car to pat him down. During the pat down, the man reportedly attempted to put his hand in his pocket and pull away from Benson and Sgt. Kirkland, who was assisting with the traffic stop.

Benson and Kirkland were able to handcuff the man after a brief scuffle. After the arrest, they found a bag with 42.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine on the man.

During a search of the vehicle, they located a magnetic box with 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Shane Hulvey. He has been charged with two traffic offenses, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute meth.