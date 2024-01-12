Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:42 AM EST, Oconee County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

Rockmart man arrested after drugs found in car with no hood, sheriff's office says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Haralson County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockmart man was arrested earlier this week in Haralson County after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle, according to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says one of their sergeants with the Crime Suppression Unit spotted a black Ford Mustang with no hood, a busted windshield, and no tag driving on Rockmart Road.

Sgt. Benson saw a crossbow in the passenger seat and loose ammunition on the driver's side floorboard after stopping the vehicle.

Benson ordered the driver out of the car to pat him down. During the pat down, the man reportedly attempted to put his hand in his pocket and pull away from Benson and Sgt. Kirkland, who was assisting with the traffic stop.

Benson and Kirkland were able to handcuff the man after a brief scuffle. After the arrest, they found a bag with 42.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine on the man.

During a search of the vehicle, they located a magnetic box with 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Michael Shane Hulvey. He has been charged with two traffic offenses, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute meth.