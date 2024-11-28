Rockmart deputy chief dies, leaving 'lasting impact' on department and community

article

Deputy Chief Jonathan Fuller has died. He served over 11 years with the Rockmart Police Department.



The City of Rockmart is mourning the loss of one of its law enforcement officers.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Fuller died, the city announced on Facebook. He served with the department for more than 11 years.

"Deputy Chief Fuller was a beacon of integrity and leadership, known for his steadfast commitment to public safety and his relentless drive to foster unity within our community. His approach to law enforcement was characterized by a compassionate understanding of the needs and challenges faced by those he served," a city spokesperson posted on Facebook. "Whether responding to emergencies or engaging with community members, and creating mental health initiatives, he consistently demonstrated a deep empathy that resonated with everyone around him."

Deputy Chief Fuller was described as a mentor, "guiding younger officers with wisdom and kindness."

"He took the time to invest in others, making a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the countless individuals whose lives he touched. His dedication to fostering a supportive environment for our officers, coupled with his advocacy for mental health awareness, has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire us all," the statement continued.

The city did not say how Deputy Chief Fuller passed.

They went on to say that his presence with the department would be missed.

"While he will be deeply missed, Deputy Chief Fuller’s spirit will forever reside within our hearts and inspire us to continue his legacy of kindness and community service," the statement concluded.