At least 10 apartments damaged in Cobb County fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Several families are without a home after an apartment fire in Cobb County.
The fire broke out overnight Thursday at the Rockledge apartments on Powers Ferry Road.
Firefighters said 20 apartments were impacted and 10 had damage.
Three people were hospitalized for smoke-related injuries, officials said. One firefighter had an arm injury.
Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the apartment fire.