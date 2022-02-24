Rockdale Fire Rescue mourning death of 38-year-old firefighter

article

Rockdale County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

Officials say Covington resident and Rockdale firefighter Brady Rowe passed away on Tuesday. He was 38 years old.

According to his obituary, Rowe was born in Texas and moved to Georgia in 1992.

During his time at Shiloh High School, Rowe joined the Air Force ROTC. He had been an active-duty Army reservist for the last decade.

Rowe is survived by his parents, brothers, and sisters-in-law.

Officials have not released the cause of death.

Rockdale County Fire Rescue is asking people to keep Rowe's family and fellow firefighters in their prayers at this time.

