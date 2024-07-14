Woman's screams heard before she was found dead in Rockdale County driveway, officials say

Rockdale County deputies found a deceased woman lying in a driveway on Griffin Mountain Road Sunday afternoon.

Officials say someone reported the sound of a woman screaming and gunfire in the area just before 1:30 p.m.

The victim will not be named until her family has been notified.

A suspect connected to the shooting has already been arrested and is being held at the Rockdale County Jail.

No further details have been released at this time.