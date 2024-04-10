Rockdale County still reeling from tornado as severe weather prepares to hit Georgia again

A week after a tornado tore through several neighborhoods near Conyers, the cleanup is still underway.

Melody Gartrell’s home is one that took a direct hit.

"No one was in the room that had the most damage and we were already heading for cover by the time we heard it hit," she said.

Rockdale County says her home is one of nearly 80 damaged during last week’s EF-2 tornado. During the storm, a tree fell onto her house and her mother’s car.

"It came crashing down very fast," Gartell said.

The tornado’s devastating toll can be seen throughout the area. Some homes still have holes visible, others have blue tarps covering the mess. Many in the community say they have hope for a better tomorrow.

Rockdale County tornado damage north of I-20

"I tell people God is going to do something beautiful," said Shirley Dearing. "This neighborhood is going to bloom again."

"We have to look at the positive because everything that went down right now can be replaced, we can replace the houses, the trees grow back," said Douglas Branch.

With the cleanup still ongoing, more severe storms are moving across the South, but neighbors hope the area is spared.

"I'm used to it, I've been through it where I lived for my parents, stuff like this happened," said Wayne Sneed.

"I'm perfectly at peace and I just pray for everybody else that may have some type of trauma and are just trying to deal with what's to come with the weather," Gartell said.

"Man can't control the weather, weather is going to happen no matter what you do," Branch said. "It's going to happen."