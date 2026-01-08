Domestic dispute shooting on Setters Trail leaves 1 dead in Rockdale County

The Brief One person was found dead in a backyard following a domestic dispute shooting on Setters Trail. Deputies provided emergency first aid to multiple children at the scene, including a toddler and an injured child. A Life-Flight helicopter was deployed to transport victims after gunfire erupted late Thursday morning.



A domestic dispute turned deadly Thursday morning in Rockdale County, leaving one person dead and neighbors shaken as deputies provided emergency aid to children at the scene.

What we know:

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:07 a.m. to the 3000 block of Setters Trail after reports of a person who had been shot.

While the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has released few details, SKYFOX 5 captured authorities removing a body bag from the back of a residence.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that a child was present at the time.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Ashley Edwards, who lives across the street, described a scene of "panic, honestly."

"There was what sounded like two separate gunshots," Edwards said. "They were looking for my neighbor at his house and unfortunately, found him deceased in the backyard."

The sheriff’s office confirmed at least one child was inside the home when the gunfire erupted. Witnesses, however, described seeing multiple children affected by the violence.

Amanda Allgood, another neighbor, said the incident was a "big shock" for the community.

"I saw a young child laying on the ground getting treatment from police officers," Allgood said. "I saw another little toddler, female, in a deputy’s arms."

Neighbor Greg Gillespie also witnessed the aftermath, noting that some deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

"I saw a lady bring a child out, and her one shoulder was just red with blood," Gillespie said. It remains unclear whose blood was on the woman.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities investigate a fatal shooting following a domestic dispute that left one person dead on Setters Trail in Conyers on Jan. 8, 2026. (FOX 5)

Gillespie said he later saw a Life-Flight helicopter touch down nearby off Troop Smith Road to assist with the victims.

"Nothing like this has happened in this area that I know of," Allgood said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet clarified how the dispute began or the exact relationship between those involved. The names of the deceased and the survivors have not been released by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional details will be released as they become available.