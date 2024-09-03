Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looks to identity 2010 John Doe

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is raising funds to help identify a person whose remains were found almost 14 years ago.

In December 2010, the skeletal remains of an unidentified individual were found in Conyers. Above the remains, deputies say there was a hose tied into a noose and beside it was a chair on its side, leading investigators to believe that no foul play was involved.

The individual is believed to have been between the ages of 15 and 27. Deputies released a computer-generated sketch of what they believe the person looked like.

John Doe (Rockdale County Sheriffs Office).

The sheriff's office is looking to raise $7,500 to cover the costs of advanced DNA profiling and matching through the Family Tree/Othram DNA Database. Donations can be made by visiting the following link.