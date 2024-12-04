Rockdale County issues warning after shootout involving illegal street racing

Rockdale County deputies are sending a clear message to anyone considering illegal street racing in their area: reckless driving will not be tolerated.

The warning comes after a dramatic incident last weekend when a street racing stop escalated into a shootout. According to authorities, it began on I-20 when state troopers and a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding SUV.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a Circle K on Sigman Road, but the situation took a dangerous turn when a passenger exited the SUV and began shooting. Both the suspect and a state trooper were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The alleged shooter was later identified as 34-year-old Tony Ward of Atlanta. There was also a passenger in the car, 41-year-old Chester Williams of Jonesboro.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rockdale County traffic stop escalates: Suspect shot, GSP trooper injured

In the aftermath, Rockdale County deputies reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for reckless behavior on the road, emphasizing the risks posed to both law enforcement and the public.