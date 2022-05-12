Rockdale County deputy hit by vehicle, killed while on duty

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who was hit by a vehicle and killed while on duty.

Authorizes say the deadly crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 138 and Highway 212.

According to officials, Jenkins was directing traffic when he was hit by a vehicle.

Medics rushed Jenkins to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Officials say the driver remained on the scene until deputies arrived.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Officials are asking Georgians to keep Jenkin's family and the deputies of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office in your prayers.