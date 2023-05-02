Thief snatches comfort dog for child with autism from Rockdale County yard

A Rockdale County family hopes they can get their Yorkie-mix back after she was taken from their yard. What makes this story even worse, not only is it a beloved family pet, it also acts as a comfort dog for a child with autism.

"I miss my dog, and she means a lot to everybody," said Jawana Millet.

A surveillance camera captured the moment "Nola", a 3-year-old Yorkie-Maltese mix was taken from a Rockdale County family’s yard.

It happened last month on Barcelona Way near Lake Capri.

In the video you can see "Nola" walking in the yard near where the family was playing outside. Seconds later an SUV drives down the street. The vehicle stops then reverses. A passenger then gets out and grabs the dog.

Nola the dog

"I'm just kind of at a loss at this point as to why somebody would do something like that," Jawana said. "I mean the dog has feelings too, so I know she has to miss us."

The Millet family has searched the area and put-up flyers for "Nola." They are not sure if the person knowingly took her or thought the dog was a stray since she did not have a collar on. The dog is more than just a family pet, it also is a comfort dog of sorts for Jawana’s 6-year-old son with autism.

"He's like super attached to her, so we have been trying not to mention her name too much, try to keep his mind off of her," Jawana said.

The American Kennel Club says small dogs like Yorkies and French Bulldogs are often targeted by thieves.

Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite says pet thefts are up a whopping 140 percent in the last 5 years.

Nola the dog

"The smaller dogs are just so much easier to just pick them up and run away with them without worrying about them," Sharp said. "If you do that with the German Shepherd you might be in a lot of trouble."

For the Millet family, they are hopeful "Nola" will find her way back home.

"I just want my dog," said Andre Millet

"No questions asked, you can put her right back in the yard where you got her from, just bring her back, like we need her back," Jawana said.

The American Kennel Club recommends all pets get microchipped so if it is stolen there is a chance they could be returned.