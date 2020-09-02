Robins Air Force Base engineer charged with possessing child pornography

article

Deputies and agents with the GBI have charged an engineer who worked at Robins Air Force Base with possessing child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a report that the engineer, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Kersey Borah, had shared child pornography online.

The investigation led officials to search Borah's Houston County home. On Aug. 27, officers charged Borah with four counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography.)

At the time, Borah was employed as a civilian electronics engineer with the Air Force at Robins Air Force Base.

While Borah is a resident of Peach County, officials say he will be charged in Houston County, due to the location of where he illegally uploaded the illegal content.

If you have any information on this case or any other case of child exploitation, please call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

