Robbery suspects at large after opening fire on Villa Rica police

Authorities are investigating after several suspects opened fire on police officers after a robbery in Villa Rica.

Police were called to the area of Laurel Springs Cove around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that two men had attended a gathering at a residence, then robbed a resident at gunpoint. Investigators said the suspects fired two shots into the air as they were leaving the scene. They took off with electronics.

Officers found the suspects on Grist Mill Drive, where they fled into a wooded area. The suspects fired at the officers as they chased them into the woods.

None of the officers were hurt.

Police were able to recover a stolen television as well as a rifle that was used during the incident.

The suspects got away. Anyone with information is asked to call the Villa Rica Police Department.