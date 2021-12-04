Robbery suspect loses shoe attempting to evade capture, police say

Atlanta police released a 3-minute highlight video composed of body camera footage of the hours-long pursuit and eventual arrest of a robbery suspect.

The incident happened on November 28 on Metropolitan Parkway.

Officers say they were called to the area about a suspicious person with a gun. They were flagged down by several people who said they had been robbed at gunpoint by the suspicious person. As officers were being flagged down, the suspect took off, running and hiding multiple times before entering a vacant home.

The suspect was captured a short distance away after making an attempt to run for it.

Officers recovered the suspect’s firearm and the victims’ property inside the home where the suspect had been hiding.

"The suspect apparently lost a shoe during the pursuit and sustained a laceration to his foot but was otherwise uninjured," Atlanta police said in a news release. " We are extremely proud of the determination exhibited by our officers in tracking this suspect. This incident lasted more than three hours, with multiple foot pursuits before spending nearly two hours standing outside a home, waiting to make entry. This suspect was fast on his feet but was no match for our determined officers."

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old John Mitchell, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction.

