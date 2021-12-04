Police pursuit with stolen truck on I-75 results in one arrest

A man who police say was driving a stolen vehicle is now in custody after leading officers on a chase this week on I-75.

The incident happened around 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to Atlanta police, officers were altered to a stolen 2002 Chevy Silverado out of Dunwoody that was heading toward Jonesboro Road NB and Cleveland Ave. APD Phoenix air support was called in to assist.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle entered I-75 southbound at a high rate of speed in the attempt to flee from officers. While driving recklessly, one of the tires on the truck blew out, resulting in the vehicle scraping the ground and emitting sparks. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle stopped at a gas station and the driver and passenger got out and attempted to flee on foot.

A foot pursuit then ensued between police and the driver. Believing the suspect could be armed, police said the officer attempted to deploy his department-issued taser, but the suspect continued to run. Eventually the officer was able to catch up to the suspect and subdue him.

Investigators said they recovered suspected methamphetamine from the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Juan Montalvo, was arrested, and taken to the Fulton County Jail with multiple charges pending.

Officers also located the female passenger who exited the stolen vehicle. The female stated she asked suspect Montalvo to let her out of the vehicle once he began fleeing from officers, but to no avail. She has not been charged at this time.

