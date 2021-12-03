Gwinnett County couple accused of locking up young girl in filthy room

A Gwinnett County couple has been charged in connection to the child cruelty case. Police said the couple locked a little girl in a filthy room for house at a time.

Tiphanie Lanier, 29, and Joseph Lipscomb, 35, both of Snellville, were each charged with a single count of first-degree cruelty.

Arrest warrants describe the room in the rental home on Broxton Mill Court as being empty except for trash and a mattress.

Investigators said the couple would isolate the 6-year-old girl in the room back in late August through early November.

The couple was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Lipscomb also faces a gun charge.

No word on if more charges are possible.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____