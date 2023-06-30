Robber hiding in bushes shoots man on his way to meet friend in SW Atlanta

A man on his way to meet a friend was stopped and shot by a robber Friday, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 100 block of Peyton Place SW where they found the man. He told police he was there to meet a female friend when a man armed with a gun popped up from the bushes and demanded he give them his stuff. When the man told the robber he didn't have anything on him, police say the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim once below the belt.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No word yet on if any arrests have been made.

