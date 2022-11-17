South Fulton road closes when truck falls into sinkhole, officials say

article

Officials in South Fulton said a street closed after a City of Atlanta Watershed Management truck became stuck in a sinkhole.

Orkney Lane near Loch Lomond Trail closed after a broken water main caused two large sinkholes under the street. A truck was leaning on its side in one of the sinkholes. No injuries were mentioned in the alert from South Fulton.

Officials said at about 12:25 p.m. that the road will remain closed during an investigation and repairs to the road.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw vehicles from Atlanta Watershed Management, which manages the water lines in the area.

Atlanta Watershed said Thursday morning that crews were investigating a "water outage" on Orkney Lane. Hours later, crews responded to a water main break that affected multiple homes and fire hydrants on the same street.