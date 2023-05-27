Massive fire breaks out after motorcycle crash at Road Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fire broke out at Road Atlanta in Braselton during a motorcycle race on May 27, 2023. (Hall County Fire Department)

A fire spread quickly after a fiery motorcycle crash at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. during the WERA Cycle Jam. A motorcycle crashed into the barrier wall and caught the tires lining the fence on fire.

Crews worked to pull foam padding away from the wall and knock unburned tires out of the way.

Smoke could be seen for miles as extra fire units responded to the scene.

The motorcyclist was not seriously injured.

Road Atlanta is located along Winder Highway in Braselton, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.