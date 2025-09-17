Rivian breaks ground on Georgia factory

article

The Brief Rivian starts $5B factory project in Walton County Plant expected to create 7,500 jobs by 2030 R2 SUV and R3 crossover to be built in Georgia



Electric vehicle maker Rivian has broken ground on a $5 billion factory in Walton County, expected to bring thousands of jobs to Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker Jon Burns and other officials attended the ceremony.

What we know:

The plant will produce Rivian’s R2 SUV and R3 crossover in two phases, with the company projecting 7,500 jobs by 2030.

Plans for the plant were first announced in 2021 but delayed due to funding concerns.

Courtesy of Rivian

What's next:

It is scheduled to open in 2028.