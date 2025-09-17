Rivian breaks ground on Georgia factory
article
SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - Electric vehicle maker Rivian has broken ground on a $5 billion factory in Walton County, expected to bring thousands of jobs to Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker Jon Burns and other officials attended the ceremony.
What we know:
The plant will produce Rivian’s R2 SUV and R3 crossover in two phases, with the company projecting 7,500 jobs by 2030.
Plans for the plant were first announced in 2021 but delayed due to funding concerns.
Courtesy of Rivian
What's next:
It is scheduled to open in 2028.