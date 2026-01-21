Man found shot to death in truck at Riverdale apartment complex; 2 men wanted

The Brief Two suspects remain at large after a deadly shooting Wednesday evening at the Emerald Pointe apartments. Police found an unidentified man shot to death inside a pickup truck parked within the complex. Investigators are seeking two males, ages 17–20, wearing a white hoodie and a colorful polka-dot jacket.



Two people are on the run after Riverdale Police says a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Roberts Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Emerald Pointe apartments. According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers found a man inside a pickup truck parked in one of the complex’s lots.

Investigators say two young men, believed to be between the ages of 17 and 20, fled the scene immediately after the gunfire. Witnesses described one of the young men as wearing a white hoodie, while the other was wearing a colorful polka-dot jacket.

What we don't know:

While officers from the Riverdale Police Department, the Clayton County Police Department, and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office canvassed the area, they were unable to locate the suspects.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man found in the truck, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if the victim was targeted.

Police have not stated whether a murder weapon was recovered at the scene or if ballistic evidence has been collected.

What's next:

The department's Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case and is urging the public to come forward with any details that might help identify the shooters or the victim.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or the suspects to call the Riverdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-996-3382.