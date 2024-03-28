Officer kills sexual assault suspect during shooting at Clayton County gas station

article

A Clayton County police officer shot and killed a man suspected of sexual assault after officials say he fired at them at a gas station Thursday morning.

Clayton County Chief of Police Kevin Roberts tells FOX 5 that officers were in the area at around 11 a.m. investigating a sexual assault that happened overnight.

According to Roberts, the officers noticed the suspect's vehicle driving by and followed him to the Valero gas station on the 5300 block of Riverdale Road.

When officers attempted to approach the man, Roberts said he pulled out a gun and started shooting. One officer returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

SKYFOX 5 saw a heavy police presence, multiple evidence markers and a body lying on the ground at the gas station.

Police have shut down the street between Forest Parkway and Norman Drive as officials work at the scene.

The officer who killed the man has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

If you have any information, contact the Clayton County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.