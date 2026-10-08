Riverdale man sentenced for rape, trafficking of teen girl

The Brief A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the trafficking, rape and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old female in Clayton County. State investigators identified Christopher Clark after issuing a sketch of his distinct "Florida Boy" chest tattoo. Clark is the fifth defendant convicted in connection with the victim's human trafficking case.



A Riverdale man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to the rape, false imprisonment and trafficking of a 15-year-old girl in Clayton County, officials said.

What we know:

Christopher Clark, 28, pleaded guilty to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape and false imprisonment on Wednesday.

A Clayton County Superior Court judge sentenced Clark to 20 years in prison followed by life on probation, along with sex offender registry requirements.

Investigators with the Georgia Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit linked Clark to the crime using a Crime Stoppers alert and a sketch of a chest tattoo that read "Florida Boy."

The victim told law enforcement her attacker held her against her will in his home for an extended period.

The backstory:

Local authorities previously closed the case before the state's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit reopened it in 2019.

Clark marks the fifth person convicted for the trafficking and abuse of this victim.

Four other men were convicted in 2022 and 2023 for their roles in selling or purchasing the teen.

Theodore Browne, Jr., who was identified as the girl's primary seller, received a 70-year prison sentence in March 2023.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how long the victim was held in Clark's home.