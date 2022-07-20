Man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant

article

Police say a man was gunned down inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out shortly after 3 p.m. to the American Wings and Hibachi located at 1296 Georgia Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale.

Clayton County police said officers arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man is being withheld until officials can notify his next of kin.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene, searching for clues, and speaking with witnesses.

It was not immediately known if the shots that killed him were fired from inside or outside the restaurant.

FOX 5 crews saw the police cruiser was parked in front of the restaurant on Wednesday evening. At least one of the front windows appeared to be smashed out.

The strip mall also has a barber shop and Little Caesars. It didn’t appear any police activity was focused on either business.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.